Suspect in the murder of Ori Ansbacher arrested near Ramallah

Israeli forces arrest a man in the West Bank village of Al-Yamun during a raid.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
IDF and police forces have arrested a Palestinian suspected in committing the brutal murder of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher, according to the police spokesperson's unit.
The suspect has been arrested near Ramallah, and was reported to be living in Hebron.
Ansbacher's body was found in Ein Yael in Jerusalem on Thursday. Her remains will be laid to rest on Friday in her home-town of Tekoa in Gush Etzion.
Ansbacher was a volunteer in the Yeelim youth center in Emek Refaim as part of her national service. Her death is being investigated by police as a possible murder.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>