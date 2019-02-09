Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Suspect in the murder of Ori Ansbacher arrested near Ramallah

Ansbacher's body was found in Ein Yael in Jerusalem on Thursday. Her remains will be laid to rest on Friday in her home-town of Tekoa in Gush Etzion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 9, 2019 01:45
Israeli forces arrest a man in the West Bank village of Al-Yamun

Israeli forces arrest a man in the West Bank village of Al-Yamun during a raid. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
IDF and police forces have arrested a Palestinian suspected in committing the brutal murder of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher, according to the police spokesperson's unit.

The suspect has been arrested near Ramallah, and was reported to be living in Hebron.
Ansbacher's body was found in Ein Yael in Jerusalem on Thursday. Her remains will be laid to rest on Friday in her home-town of Tekoa in Gush Etzion.


Ansbacher was a volunteer in the Yeelim youth center in Emek Refaim as part of her national service. Her death is being investigated by police as a possible murder.

