Switzerland suspends payment to UNRWA after misconduct report

Switzerland suspended payments to UNRWA until completion of a UN investigation into ethical misconduct among senior officials in the organization, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.



It clarified that it has already provided UNRWA with its pledged $22.5 million for 2019 and that the suspension would only impact money slated for 2020.

The Foreign Department attaches special important to good governance of international organizations, it added.News of the suspension of funds comes as UNRWA is struggling to maintain its $1.2 billion budget in light of the US decision in 2018 to cut its annual $360 million contribution to UNRWA.The Swiss Foreign Department said it contacted the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees as soon it heard of rumors regarding the UN’s investigation. On Monday UNRWA Commission Pierre Krahenbuhl confirmed to donors that the organization was under investigation, explaining that no conclusion has been reached.Krahenbuhl assured the donors of UNRWA’s cooperation with the investigation. The Swiss Federal Department said it was in contact with other donors to decide on what appropriate measures should be taken.On Monday the UN publicly acknowledged the investigation.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is “committed to acting swiftly upon receiving the full report,” UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.He spoke in the aftermath of an Al-Jazeera article, which said it had received a copy of a 10-page internal UNRWA report that allegedly fingered UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl, Deputy Commissioner-General Sandra Mitchell, Chief of Staff Hakam Shahwan and Senior Adviser to the Commissioner-General Maria Mohammedi, and called for their removal.Mitchell and Shahwan left UNRWA in July.It accused them of nepotism and alleged that they had crated an atmosphere of fear, bullying and intimidation, indicating that the problems became more acute in 2018.The report further alleged that Krahenbuhl exploited his power to promote associates and neglecting his role in favor of extensive travel around the world, according to Al-Jazeera.In spite of UNRWA’s financial crisis, Krahenbuhl conducted many trips to Gulf states where he enjoyed many months of traveling for business. Mohammadi traveled together with the commissioner-general and, according to the report, their relationship was more than just professional.In a statement to Al-Jazeera, Krahenbuhl dismissed the allegations.US Special envoy Jason Greenblatt tweeted that “We’re extremely concerned about [the] UNRWA allegations. We urge a full [and] transparent investigation by the UN.”He added, “UNRWA’s model is broken/unsustainable [and] based on an endless expanding [number] of beneficiaries. Palestinians residing in refugee camps deserve much better.”The UN General Assembly is set this year to renew UNRWA’s mandate. UNRWA services 5.4 million Palestinian refugees in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan and east Jerusalem.Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.

