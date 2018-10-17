Syria approves U.N. aid delivery to remote camp on Jordan-Syria border

Breaking news.
AMMAN - The Syrian government gave approval for the United Nations to deliver aid next week to thousands of desperate civilians stranded near a US garrison in southeastern Syria on the Iraqi-Syrian border, aid workers and camp officials said on Wednesday.
A siege earlier this month by the Syrian army and a block on aid by Jordan has depleted food in the camp and led to at least a dozen deaths in the last week among its over 50,000 inhabitants, mainly women and children, residents and UN sources told Reuters.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>