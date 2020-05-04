Syrian air defences activated by airstrikes over Aleppo - Syrian media

AMMAN - Syrian air defenses thwarted an aerial missile attack in the skies of the northern city of Aleppo, state media said on Monday.

Syrian state media outlet, SANA, reported "hostile aircraft" came from northeast of Al-Thawrah had targeted a scientific research center (which has, in the past, been used to manufacture chemical weapons) and a munitions factory and storage facility in the al-Sfera Defense complex, south of Aleppo. It gave no further details of the latest attack inside Syria in the last few weeks, which Syria has blamed on Israel. The Israeli army had stepped up aerial strikes on Iranian targets in the last few weeks, according to intelligence sources.



Several defense factories located in the region were transformed, in mid-2014, into a zone of influence and command of operations for the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Command (IRGC).

