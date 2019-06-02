Israel attacks Syrian targets after rockets fired at Golan - report

Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019.
Air defense systems were activated against missiles fired from the Golan Heights towards southwest Damascus, a Syrian military source said on Sunday morning, according to Kan news.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the attacks focused on groups of forces and warehouses connected to Hezbollah and Iran in southern Damascus, according to Kan
.
At 4:10 a.m., Israel fired missiles towards the eastern Quneitra countryside causing damage and killing three soldiers and wounding seven other soldiers, a military source told the Syrian SANA
news agency.
Two missiles were fired from Syria toward Israel’s Golan Heights on Saturday night, the IDF confirmed.
The military said it was checking reports that one of the missiles landed near the Mount Hermon ski resort while the other landed inside Syrian territory.
There were no incoming rocket sirens activated and no interception of the rockets. The military said there was no damage or injuries.
On Monday, the IDF struck a Syrian military position near Quneitra after an anti-aircraft missile was launched at a fighter jet flying in Israeli territory. According to reports, the Israeli strike killed a Syrian officer and soldier and damaged a military vehicle.
In 2018, Syrian troops recaptured southern Syria seven years after losing the area to rebel groups at the start of that country’s civil war, and returned to their positions, along with Hezbollah operatives.
In January, the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted an Iranian-made surface-to-surface model with a 200 km. range and payload of hundreds of kilograms of explosives that was fired from the outskirts of Damascus.
According to some reports the rockets fired Saturday night appeared to have been fired from the area of Damascus, some 40 km. away, similar to the January attack the IDF said at the time was a “premeditated” attack that Iran had hoped would deter Israel from carrying out airstrikes against their assets.
