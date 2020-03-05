The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Syrian air defenses respond to attacks in Homs, Quneitra

The airstrikes come just days after the IDF thwarted an attempted sniper attack along the Syria-Israel border in the Golan Heights on Monday as Israelis voted in the 23rd Knesset elections.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 5, 2020 01:39
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019 (photo credit: STR / AFP)
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
(photo credit: STR / AFP)
Syrian air defenses responded to attacks reportedly launched by Israel in southern and central Syria on Wednesday night, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
The attack was reportedly launched by Israel from over Lebanese airspace and the Golan Heights, according to SANA, and targeted Homs and the Quneitra region of southwestern Syria. The Syrian military told SANA that Syrian air defenses successfully prevented any of the rockets from hitting their targets.
The Step News Agency reported that the airstrikes in Homs targeted a site belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group and the Dabaa Military Airfield.
The airstrikes come just days after the IDF thwarted an attempted sniper attack along the Syria-Israel border in the Golan Heights on Monday as Israelis voted in the 23rd Knesset elections.
“IDF forces identified an attempted sniper attack in the northern Golan Heights and acted to thwart it, striking the vehicle involved in the attempt,” the army said.
Syria’s SANA state news agency reported that the vehicle struck was a civilian car in the city of Quneitra, while opposition reports said the car was carrying militiamen loyal to the Assad regime.
 
“Even on Election Day, our enemies are trying to hurt us, hurt the citizens of Israel and disrupt the routine of our lives,” said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. “Even today, like throughout the year, we will stop our enemies and prevent them from disrupting the routine of our lives.”
 
On Thursday, a man was killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike as he was driving his motorcycle near the village of Hadar in the southern Syrian Quneitra province.
 
While Syrian regime sources reported that the man was a civilian, according to other unconfirmed reports, the man was identified as Emad al-Tawil, a Hezbollah operative active in establishing and entrenching a covert force in the Syrian Golan Heights that is designed to act against Israel.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


