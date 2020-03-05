Syrian air defenses respond to attacks in Homs, Quneitra

Syria’s SANA state news agency reported that the vehicle struck was a civilian car in the city of Quneitra, while opposition reports said the car was carrying militiamen loyal to the Assad regime.



“Even on Election Day, our enemies are trying to hurt us, hurt the citizens of Israel and disrupt the routine of our lives,” said Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. “Even today, like throughout the year, we will stop our enemies and prevent them from disrupting the routine of our lives.”



On Thursday, a man was killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike as he was driving his motorcycle near the village of Hadar in the southern Syrian Quneitra province.



While Syrian regime sources reported that the man was a civilian, according to other unconfirmed reports, the man was identified as Emad al-Tawil, a Hezbollah operative active in establishing and entrenching a covert force in the Syrian Golan Heights that is designed to act against Israel.