Rousso not running for Knesset, Labor leader

MK Tal Rousso, who entered politics with great fanfare as Labor chairman Avi Gabbay's handpicked number two in February, announced on Sunday that he will not be running in the September 17 repeat election.
The former general, who was given the second slot on Labor's list in the April 9 election, considered running for Labor leader and for a Knesset seat if Labor activists would decide in Wednesday's convention to elect a new Knesset slate. But he ultimately chose neither option.
"I entered politics four months ago with great plans for changes in Labor and for Israel," Rousso said. "But the realities of a repeat election and a quick race for Labor chairman do not enable me to accomplish what I had hoped. I don't want to be part of the leadership battle, so I will not be a candidate for chairman or the 22nd Knesset."
Rousso will remain a Knesset member meanwhile and is a member of two active committees. But he will meet with Knesset accountants on Tuesday to ask permission to give up his salary and the car and other benefits he receives from the Knesset.
