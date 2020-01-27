Taliban claims to have killed high ranking US military personnel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 27, 2020 16:21
A Taliban spokesman has claimed that the organization has shot down a plane carrying high ranking US military personnel in the Ghazni District of central Afghanistan, killing everyone on board, Reuters has reported.
