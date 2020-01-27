The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Taliban claims to have killed high ranking US military personnel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 27, 2020 16:21
A Taliban spokesman has claimed that the organization has shot down a plane carrying high ranking US military personnel in the Ghazni District of central Afghanistan, killing everyone on board, Reuters has reported.
Health Ministry prepares for coronavirus, but not due to an emergency
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/27/2020 04:31 PM
Magnitude 5.4 quake hits southern Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 04:24 PM
Egypt jails 37 for joining Islamic State
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 04:11 PM
Cambodia confirms first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 02:46 PM
Inquiry into London's deadly Grenfell fire begins asking who was to blame
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 02:43 PM
Russia expels Japanese journalist accused of military espionage – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 02:41 PM
Britain talking to international partners on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 02:19 PM
UAE says impact of China virus on oil demand should not be 'exaggerated'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 01:29 PM
China extends holiday, businesses shut as coronavirus toll rises to 81
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 01:09 PM
Afghanistan's Ariana airline boss denies reports one of its planes crashed
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 01:07 PM
Plane crashes in central Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 12:56 PM
Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 12:39 PM
Germany mulling evacuation of citizens from China due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 12:35 PM
Meghan's father to Meghan: Would be great to see you, even in court
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2020 12:02 PM
62-year-old man arrested for indecent exposure in Holon
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 01/27/2020 11:51 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by