12-year-old Palestinian killed as thousands riot along the Gaza border

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops toward Palestinians during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip February 22, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A Palestinian teenager was killed and dozens injured during violent protests along the Gaza security fence on Friday.

Identified by the Gaza Health Ministry as 15 year-old Yousef Saeed Dayeh, he was reported to have been shot in the chest by IDF fire while taking part in clashes. Another 41 Palestinians were injured three of them seriously, by live bullets or rubber-coated rounds fired by IDF troops.

According to the IDF some 8,000 Palestinians gathered at several points along the fence hurling stones, explosives devices and grenades at troops stationed along the fence. Demonstrators also burnt tires and launched incendiary balloons towards several locations.

IDF troops responded with riot-control means.

Thousands of Gazans have been protesting along the security fence on a weekly basis taking part in Great Return March demonstrations which began on March 30th, calling for an end of the 12 year long Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the blockaded coastal enclave has warned numerous times that health facilities and services will soon be forced to cease operation due to a severe fuel crisis.

Last month a report by Medicine Sans Frontier found that a total of 6,174 Palestinians have been injured by live bullets fired by IDF troops over the past 10 months since the beginning of the riots.

According to Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem 254 Palestinians have been killed during the protests in the blockaded coastal enclave.

The IDF military intelligence assessment for 2019 has warned that a continued deterioration of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure will continue to put pressure on Hamas which could lead to another violent clash with Israel, despite both sides not being interested in another war.

Tensions with Gaza have significantly risen, with months of violent weekly protests along the border fence continuing. The riots have seen the launching of incendiary aerial devices such as kites and balloons as well as the throwing of explosive devices and sniping at IDF troops.

Palestinian “night confusion units” also resumed along the fence earlier this month after several months of quiet, with rioters setting fires, hurling explosive devices, shining lasers at troops across the border to blind them and attempting to infiltrate into Israel.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed and several wounded since the riots began, one by a Palestinian sniper and another during a botched special forces operation inside Gaza. Several other soldiers have been wounded, including Yoadd Zaguri who was hospitalized for shrapnel wounds to his neck.

On Friday the military released a picture showing IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visiting Zaguri, an infantryman in the Nahal Brigade originally from Los Angeles.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



