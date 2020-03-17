The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Terminal 1 closing down as coronavirus plagues Israeli economy

According to the IAA, there are currently only two daily flights operating between between Ramon and Ben-Gurion Airport.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 17, 2020 11:42
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Terminal 1 at Ben-Gurion Airport will close Wednesday until at least the end of April, according to a statement by the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) on Tuesday. Local flights from Ramon International Airport near Eilat, which usually arrive at Terminal 1, will now land at the Terminal 3.
According to the IAA, there are currently only two daily flights operating between between Ramon and Ben-Gurion Airport. On Monday, Israeli airline Arkia said it would be halting operations on the route until after the Passover holiday.
Some 5,891 flights to and from Israel have been cancelled in March alone, leading to a decline of approximately 1.2 million passengers. In January and February combined, a total of 530 flights were cancelled.
Of the remaining 2,065 flights scheduled to fly before the end of the month, the IAA "expects many additional cancellations." Flights still operating are only 47% full on average, down from 76% earlier this year.
After a meeting of senior aviation officials and union workers on Monday, the IAA announced plans to place an additional 2,000 employees on unpaid leave, the cancellation of all overtime and a wage cut of 10% for senior management.
The IAA said it had lost over NIS 1.2 billion to date in direct and indirect revenues, including from the closure of duty free stores and franchisee operations.
Struggling airline El Al said it was holding discussions with the Finance Ministry on Monday to receive assistance to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Precise details of support sought by the airline were not disclosed.
As passenger demand drops across the global aviation industry, Ramon International Airport announced it would shut down every night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Wednesday.


