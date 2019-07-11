Third Democratic primary debate to be held in Houston

Breaking news.
The third Democratic primary debate will be held on September 12 and 13 in Houston, Texas the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Tuesday.
The debate will be hosted by ABC News and Univision. Up to 20 candidates may participate in the debate.The second debate will be held at the end of the month in Detroit, Michigan and 20 candidates will be participating.
In order to qualify for the third round of debates the candidates need to have at least 130,000 unique donors and receive at least 2% in four approved polls the DNC said.
POLITICO has projected that former vice president Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have already qualified for the September debate.
