Three American troops wounded in rocket attack in Iraq, US official says

By REUTERS  
MARCH 14, 2020 17:48
WASHINGTON - Three US troops have been wounded in a rocket attack in Iraq on the same base where Iran-backed militia struck on Wednesday, killing two Americans and a British soldier, a US official told Reuters on Saturday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not detail the extent of the injuries or speculate about any US response.
The rocket attacks came less than two days after the United States launched retaliatory air strikes at facilities in Iraq that the Pentagon linked to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, which it blamed for Wednesday's attack. Iraq protested the US air strikes and said members of its security forces were among the dead.
Emergency coronavirus meeting held by ministry officials in Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 06:52 PM
Coronavirus causes Syria to delay elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:58 PM
Egypt suspends schools due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:32 PM
Jordan tightens lockdown to combat coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:31 PM
First coronavirus death reported in New York
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 05:11 PM
Health Ministry director general clarifies: Supermarkets are staying open
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 04:20 PM
Catering Halls Union will work to shut down events in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/14/2020 04:08 PM
Abu Dhabi shuts Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 02:32 PM
Iraqi military says 33 rockets used in Taji base attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 02:28 PM
Seville suspends Easter processions over coronavirus concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 01:59 PM
Greece reports two more coronavirus deaths, suspends all flights to Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 01:15 PM
Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly one hundred to 611
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 12:57 PM
Canadian woman and Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso released
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 12:56 PM
Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 11:58 AM
Poland cannot rule out delaying presidential election
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2020 11:33 AM
