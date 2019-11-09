Three men stabbed in southern Israel, two are in serious condition

Three people were stabbed in Ashdod, southern Israel, this morning. Two of the men are in serious condition and another man is in moderate condition. Magen David Adom paramedics treated them and transferred them to Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital.



