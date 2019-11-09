Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Three men stabbed in southern Israel, two are in serious condition

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 9, 2019 08:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Three people were stabbed in Ashdod, southern Israel, this morning. Two of the men are in serious condition and another man is in moderate condition. Magen David Adom paramedics treated them and transferred them to Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital.


