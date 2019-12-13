The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Time for Corbyn to go, says Labour MP

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 13, 2019 02:46
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn must quit, party candidate Gareth Snell said on Friday, conceding that he expected to lose his parliamentary seat in Stoke-on-Trent - a city once regarded as a Labour stronghold.
Snell said a combination of the perception that Labour was blocking Britain's exit from the European Union, and some voters dislike of Corbyn meant he expected to lose the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat.Asked if it was time for Corbyn and his finance chief John McDonnell to go, Snell replied: "Yes".
Stoke was hard hit by 1980s closures of heavy industry and coal mines but remains renowned for its porcelains, bone china and ceramics and Labour has represented Snell's Stoke-on-Trent Central seat since the constituency was created in 1950.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party looks set for a resounding victory in Britain's election, allowing him to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31 in what would be the country's most significant geopolitical move for 70 years.
One injured after falling from height in Kiryat Gat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/13/2019 03:10 AM
US Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocide
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 09:23 PM
North Korea says US has nothing to offer regarding any nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 02:16 PM
Former Turkish PM Davutoglu forms new party in challenge to Erdogan
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 02:11 PM
Rivlin: "We mustn't lose faith in the Democratic system"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/12/2019 02:03 PM
UK election: Conservatives' lead over Labour edges down to 11 points
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 12:54 PM
Hundreds protest in central Algiers against disputed election
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 12:48 PM
Eastern bloc countries threaten to wreck EU's climate change initiative
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 12:02 PM
Russia expels two German officials in tit-for-tat row
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 10:26 AM
China in close communication with U.S. on trade, minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 09:38 AM
Polls open in Algeria for delayed presidential election
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 09:07 AM
Russia summons German ambassador in retaliation to German expulsions
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/12/2019 08:41 AM
Gideon Sa'ar appoints MK Yoav Kish as head of Likud leadership campaign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/12/2019 08:22 AM
Erdan considering supporting Sa'ar in primaries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/12/2019 08:12 AM
Suspected 'nationalist' crime west of Nazareth, northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/12/2019 06:40 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by