Baby dies in house fire, 8 children, 2 adults injured in southern Israel

A house fire took the life of a year ol baby in neighborhood 2 in Segev Shalom, a Bedouin town and a local council in the Southern District of Israel, southeast of Beersheba.

Police and fire and rescue forces arrived on the scene.

A medical team ruled the death of a year-old baby found unconscious at the scene. 10 others were lightly injured from smoke inhalation and were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.



Among the injured are a 60-year-old woman, a man and a woman in their 20s and eight children.