Baby dies in house fire, 8 children, 2 adults injured in southern Israel

A house fire took the life of a year ol baby in neighborhood 2 in Segev Shalom, a Bedouin town and a local council in the Southern District of Israel, southeast of Beersheba.
Police and fire and rescue forces arrived on the scene.
A medical team ruled the death of a year-old baby found unconscious at the scene. 10 others were lightly injured from smoke inhalation and were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.
Among the injured are a 60-year-old woman, a man and a woman in their 20s and eight children.
In a statement, one of the paramedics said "I arrived quickly at the place and saw smoke and fire coming from the apartment. With the help of the family we recused 11 people from there, a one-year old baby suffering from severe burns was found unconscious and we had to call her death. 10 of the family members we rescued were fully conscious and were suffering from smoke inhalation and panic attacks, we gave them medical attention and brought them to the hospital in light condition."
An investigation was opened into the case.