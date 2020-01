The toddler, Mais Osama Haniyeh, was brought unconscious to the local clinic, where CPR was ultimately unsuccessful and her death was determined by the medical team.

Sources in the family said the toddler was run over by a family member, while playing in the front yard of her home.

Traffic accident investigators from Israel Police have opened an investigation into the case.

A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler was killed in a traffic accident on Saturday in Tel Sheva.