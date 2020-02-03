Lockdown lifted on town in northern Israel after suspected security alert

Residents of the northern neighborhoods of Shlomi located near the Lebanese border and Rosh HaNikra in northern Israel were allowed to return to routine after IDF soldiers finished conducting searches in the area after a security alert along the border.An IDF spokesperson stated that suspicious activity was identified along the border fence on Monday evening. Searches conducted by IDF soldiers confirmed that there was no security incident.Residents had been asked to remain in their homes after suspicious activity near the border earlier in the evening.