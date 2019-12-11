The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Tremors hinder recovery efforts in New Zealand volcanic island

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 01:55
Increasing tremor activity on a volcanic island in New Zealand has hampered efforts by authorities to recover the bodies of eight people believed to be on the island, two days after it erupted.
Six people were killed in Monday's explosion at White Island, which lies some 50 km (30 miles) off the mainland, with another eight missing and presumed dead.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Reuters that emergency officials were meeting on Wednesday morning to determine if a recovery effort could be launched.
"I've spoken to many of those involved in the operation and they are very, very eager to get back there, they want to bring people's loved ones home," Ardern said.
But a mid-morning update from geological agency GeoNet showed conditions on the volcanic island remained dangerous, which would likely delay any recovery.
"Since around 4:00 am this morning the level of volcanic tremor has significantly increased at the island," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday morning
"The situation remains highly uncertain as to future activity. Eruptions in the next 24 hours are still likely to occur."
A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the island on Wednesday morning.
RISKS TO BE CONSIDERED
Police said the safety of recovery teams was the priority and are awaiting advice from experts on when they could access the island, which was covered with hot ash and steam in the eruption. That has prompted some criticism authorities are being too cautious.
"We cannot put other people in jeopardy to go out there until we're absolutely certain that the island is actually safe," Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird told a media conference in Whakatane, the town that is an access point for tourist trips to the island.
There were 47 people on White Island at the time of the eruption. Twenty-four of those were from Australia, nine from the United States, five from New Zealand, four from Germany, two each from China and Britain and one from Malaysia.
Aerial surveillance has detected no signs of life on the island, where at least one tour group was captured on automated webcams in the crater just a minute before the eruption.
Ardern said the primary focus was on caring for some 30 people who were injured and were being treated for burns at several hospitals around the country.
Of the injured, police said 25 are in a critical condition, and the other five were classed as stable but serious.
"Our absolute focus at the moment is ensuring we have the very best care for those who are injured," Ardern said in an interview at her office in Wellington's parliament, where the country's flag was flying at half-mast to respect victims of the tragedy.
"I do understand that many have very critical injuries."
The death toll from Monday's eruption rose to six after one victim died in hospital on Tuesday.
One of the private helicopter operators who landed on the island after the eruption and carried survivors back to the mainland said he thought conditions had been favorable and a recovery operation could be completed in about 90 minutes.
"For us, it's 20 minutes to get out there. We could load those folks on and be back here in an hour and a half," pilot Mark Law told the AM show on Three television.
"I know where they all are, and the conditions are perfect for recovery in my mind."
Daily tours bring more than 10,000 visitors to the privately owned island every year, marketed as "the world's most accessible active marine volcano."
GeoNet raised the alert level for the volcano in November because of an increase in volcanic activity. The alert level was increased further after the eruption, and remains elevated.
Pentagon to halt training of all Saudi military personnel
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 01:51 AM
Islamists attack Somali hotel, police say two militants killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 10:05 PM
Iran issues travel advisory for citizens not to visit America
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 09:49 PM
Russia seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 09:10 PM
Pompeo says 'very hopeful' North Korea will abide by commitments
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 09:09 PM
White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 08:52 PM
US blacklists head of Myanmar military for alleged rights abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 07:09 PM
Agreement reached by U.S., Canada and Mexico - again - to replace NAFTA
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 07:05 PM
Former Mexican official arrested on US drug trafficking charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 07:04 PM
US bars former Saudi diplomat from entering country over Khashoggi murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 07:03 PM
14 Bulgarians sentenced for supporting Islamic State
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 06:26 PM
Gunman kills six in Czech hospital then shoots himself
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 06:10 PM
Russia jails 11 for St. Petersburg metro bombing
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 05:59 PM
Saudi minister: Important Lebanon finds way forward for stability
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 05:06 PM
Donald Trump says US, Mexico, Canada trade pact 'looking good'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 04:45 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by