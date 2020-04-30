The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump: I don't believe the polls

By REUTERS  
APRIL 30, 2020 03:53
President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday he does not believe opinion polls that show his likely Democratic presidential opponent, Joe Biden, leading in the 2020 race for the White House.
During an interview in the Oval Office, the Republican president said he did not expect the election to be a referendum on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and added he was surprised the former vice president was doing well."I don't believe the polls," Trump said. "I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put a man in who's incompetent."
Six flares launched over Israel-Lebanon border - Arab report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/30/2020 03:54 AM
President Trump says China wants him to lose re-election race
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 03:17 AM
Trump administration to speed coronavirus vaccine development
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 02:51 AM
Protests break out in Lebanon in third night of unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/30/2020 12:11 AM
Regev: Israel Prize ‘last bastion tht first Israel has’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/29/2020 11:03 PM
Arye Deri slams Israel Prize selection: Not a single Mizrhai Jew
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/29/2020 10:12 PM
Coronavirus update: 215 dead, 90 intubated and 115 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/29/2020 09:52 PM
France surpasses 24,000 coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 09:41 PM
WHO declines comment on remdesivir in COVID-19, hopes for best
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 08:12 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll passes 3,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 07:28 PM
Pompeo: US will not allow Iran to buy arms after UN embargo ends
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 07:14 PM
Palace with Austrian president's office evacuated after bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 06:31 PM
Pompeo: US believes China's labs working on contagious pathogens
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 05:47 PM
Guinea-Bissau prime minister and 3 ministers test positive for coronaviru
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 04:22 PM
Sweden's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 20,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2020 03:13 PM
