Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: 'Our relationship is with Israel.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 21:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

On Wednesday US President Donald Trump told CNN that he hadn't spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the election and added the that results were "very close" and that "everybody knew it was going to be very close."

He concluded by saying the US's "relationship is with Israel."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 18, 2019
Iran's Rouhani may cancel U.N. visit if U.S. visa not issued - state media

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut