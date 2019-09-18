Trump: 'Our relationship is with Israel.'

On Wednesday US President Donald Trump told CNN that he hadn't spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the election and added the that results were "very close" and that "everybody knew it was going to be very close."



He concluded by saying the US's "relationship is with Israel."



