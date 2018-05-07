Trump, Pence to skip Jerusalem embassy opening

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, will not attend the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem next week.



The White House announced the official delegation to the opening on Monday, to be led by John Sullivan, deputy secretary of state. Neither principal is on the list despite Trump last week stating he may travel for the landmark event.



US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, the president’s daughter and son-in-law Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and special representative for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt will also attend.



