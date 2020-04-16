Trump administration provides $5m. aid to PA amid coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON – The US will provide $5 million to Palestinian hospitals to help combat the coronavirus, Ambassador David Friedman announced in a tweet."The USA, as the world's top humanitarian aid donor, is committed to assisting the Palestinian people, & others worldwide, in this crisis," he said, adding that the money would go to meet immediate, life-saving needs for combating COVID-19.This is the first time that the US would provide aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) since US President Donald Trump's decision to cut all funding to the PA. Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz were supportive of the decision and agreed that despite the situation with the PA, due to the global pandemic, it would be the right thing to do."This is one of many areas in which the US is providing COVID-19-related aid. It will go directly to the hospitals," An administration official told The Jerusalem Post.The administration's decision is a part of a wider move to provide COVID-19 aid for dozens of nations across the globe. In the Middle East region, the State Department announced over $25 million in aid for Iraq, $8 million to Jordan, $13.3 to Lebanon, $18 million to Syria and $6 million to Libya.