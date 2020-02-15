The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump administration to deploy 'tactical units' to 'sanctuary cities'

Members of the US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Border Patrol Tactical Unit will be among the officers deployed to major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 02:10
An agent with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) holds his weapon from an armored vehicle ahead of exercises in Mission, Texas, November 8, 2018. Picture taken on November 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)
An agent with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) holds his weapon from an armored vehicle ahead of exercises in Mission, Texas, November 8, 2018. Picture taken on November 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)
The Trump administration is deploying highly trained officers to boost arrests of unauthorized immigrants in cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, the latest move in a battle against localities that adopt "sanctuary" policies to protect them from deportation.
Members of the US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Border Patrol Tactical Unit will be among the officers deployed to cities to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. They will also be sent to San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, CBP spokesman Lawrence Payne said in a statement.
The special CBP unit's members undergo a "grueling" training program designed to "mirror aspects" of US Special Operation Forces courses, according to details about the program published on the CBP website. The unit was launched in 1984 in response to rioting at immigration detention facilities.
Scores of Democrat-controlled cities and counties have adopted policies to limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, making them a target for Republican President Donald Trump.
The move to boost ICE support in the targeted cities, first reported by the New York Times, marks the latest escalation in the administration's fight against these localities and comes just days after the Department of Justice filed new lawsuits against the state of New Jersey and King County, Washington, where Seattle is located.
The US Department of Homeland Security said last week it would bar New Yorkers from obtaining new and renewal Global Entry passes and from participating in three programs that permit faster travel between the United States, Canada and Mexico, a move that could affect hundreds of thousands of travelers if left in place.
"ICE is utilizing CBP to supplement enforcement activity in response to the resource challenges stemming from sanctuary city policies," Acting ICE Director Matthew T. Albence said. "As we have noted for years, in jurisdictions where we are not allowed to assume custody of aliens from jails, our officers are forced to make at-large arrests of criminal aliens who have been released into communities."
The deployment will run from February through May, the New York Times reported, citing a CBP email.


