Trump discussed 'Mutual Defense Treaty' between Israel, U.S. with Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 14, 2019 18:14
A LIKUD CAMPAIGN poster in Jerusalem featuring the Trump- Netanyahu bond.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday evening, saying that he spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a potential "Mutual Defense Treaty" between the United States and Israel.


"I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would furhter anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries," Trump wrote. "I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month!"
This is a developing story.


