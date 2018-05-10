May 10 2018
Iyar, 25, 5778
Trump heralds capture of five Islamic State commanders

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 17:46
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that five "most wanted" leaders of the Islamic State militant group had been captured, an apparent reference to the capture of five commanders of the militant group by Iraq.



"Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, providing no further details.

Iraq had described the capture of the Islamic State commanders as "some of the most wanted" leaders of the group. The list did not include Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.


