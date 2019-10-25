Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: leaving investigation of 2016 Russia probe to Justice Dept

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 19:25
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Friday he did not know what was happening with the Justice Department probe into the origins of its 2016 investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump said he was leaving the investigation to Attorney General William Barr, a day after a person familiar with the matter said the department's review is now a criminal investigation. Trump spoke to reporters as he left the White House on a trip.


