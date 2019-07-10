Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump pledges veto of House defense bill, wants more military spending

By REUTERS
July 10, 2019 01:30
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Tuesday he would veto a $733 billion defense bill being considered by the House of Representatives, saying it provides less money than he wants for the military and disagreeing with some of its policy provisions.

The version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, up for a vote in the Democratic-led House sets $733 billion in military spending, $17 billion less than Trump's fiscal-year 2020 budget request.



The House bill also seeks to stop Trump from spending billions of dollars to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, after he declared a national emergency in order to go ahead with construction without Congress' approval.

