Trump pressed Australian PM to help in probe of Mueller inquiry origins

By REUTERS
September 30, 2019 23:46
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump urged Australia's prime minister during a recent phone call to help the U.S. attorney general in an investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials with knowledge of the call.


The White House restricted access to the call's transcript to a small group of presidential aides, one of the officials said, according to the Times. It was an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the heart of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump, the paper said.


