June 07 2018
|
Sivan, 24, 5778
|
Trump says North Korea summit is ready to go

By REUTERS
June 7, 2018 19:29
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12 is ready to go.

Speaking to reporters as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House, Trump said he and Abe would discuss North Korean issues and trade.

He added that his meeting with Kim, which he briefly called off before reviving it, was now ready to go. Abe said he hoped the summit would be a dramatic and transformational moment for Northeast Asia.


