NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Trump says administration to take 'good look' at Hong Kong rights bill

President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration would take a "good look" at a Hong Kong bill that passed the U.S. Congress nearly unanimously, as lawmakers awaited his decision on whether he would sign it into law or issue a veto.
Asked if he was going to sign the legislation, Trump said: "It's being sent over (to the White House). We're going to take a very good look at it."

If Trump were to issue a veto, it would take two-thirds majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate to override it and allow the bill to become law. The bill would require tighter scrutiny of whether Hong Kong has retained its autonomy.
UK Labour Leader Corbyn: I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 10:42 PM
U.S. and France vie to bolster Gulf security after Saudi oil attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 10:40 PM
Haim Katz: We must allow people to compete in the primaries, if they wish
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 08:24 PM
Names of Netanya fire casualties have been given over to medical court
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 08:22 PM
Sa’ar: Leadership primary can save the Likud
Bolsonaro says Brazil is prepared in case of protests, but not worried
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 07:30 PM
The IDF shot down a drone on its way from Gaza to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 07:26 PM
Hanniyeh: The indictment of Netanyahu raises the morale of Palestinians
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/23/2019 06:47 PM
Landslides kill at least 36 people as heavy rains lash northwestern Kenya
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 05:09 PM
Ex-CIA officer sentenced to 19 years in prison for conspiring to spy for China
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 04:53 PM
Pence visits US troops in Iraq, holds call with prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 03:41 PM
Iran asks Russia to provide $2 bln loan for power plants, railroads
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 03:04 PM
Car bomb kills at least 10 people near Syria's border with Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 02:34 PM
Suspects fire at police car in Deir al-Asad, northern Israel
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 11/23/2019 02:27 PM
China attacks U.S. at G20 as the world's biggest source of instability
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 02:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by