June 10 2018
Sivan, 27, 5778
Trump says does not endorse G7 communique, after 'weak' Trudeau comments

By REUTERS
June 10, 2018 03:03
LA MALBAIE, Quebec - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has asked US representatives not to endorse the joint communique put out by the Group of Seven leaders after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "false statements" at a news conference.



After departing from the Quebec summit for Singapore, Trump tweeted that Trudeau's remarks at a news conference, where he said Canada would not be pushed around, "were very dishonest and weak."

"PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!" the US president tweeted.


