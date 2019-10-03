Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says he wants Ukraine to investigate Bidens

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 17:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

   U.S President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants Ukraine to investigate political rival and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, openly advocating an action that triggered a Democratic impeachment inquiry in Congress.

The Republican president's efforts to have the Ukrainian president launch an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter have been cataloged in a July 25 telephone call released by the White House and a whistleblower complaint that alleged Trump withheld U.S. aid to pressure Kiev's leader to comply. 


