Trump says he will release Mideast peace plan after Israel elections

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in March..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would likely wait until after Israel's Sept. 17 elections to release a peace plan for the region that was designed by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.
Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, is the main architect of a proposed $50 billion economic development plan for the Palestinians, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon that is designed to create peace in the region.
