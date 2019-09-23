Trump says he'll bring up Iran in U.N. speech on Tuesday

NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will discuss Iran a bit during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Trump, speaking to reporters as he met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said Iran is under "more pressure than they've ever had" as a result of his maximum-pressure campaign of economic sanctions.

"A lot of things are happening with respect to Iran," Trump said. "A lot more than you know. I'll be discussing it a bit tomorrow."

