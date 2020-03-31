The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump says more than 1 million Americans have been tested for coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 31, 2020 00:56
President Donald Trump said on Monday that more than 1 million Americans had been tested for coronavirus and urged people to continue to follow social distancing measures through April to prevent the virus from spreading.
"Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus. This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days and this is a very vital 30 days," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He referred to the testing number as a milestone. 
600 IDF soldiers to join efforts in enforcing coronavirus guidelines
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 12:24 AM
US expected to renew sanctions waivers allowing Iran nonproliferation wor
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:31 PM
COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days in California - governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:13 PM
Italy government to extend lockdown measures until Easter
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 10:02 PM
First serious coronavirus patient in Israel recovers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 09:36 PM
France sees worst daily coronavirus death toll
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 08:48 PM
Coronavirus: 4,695 Israelis diagnosed, 79 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 08:29 PM
PM Netanyahu does not have coronavirus as test comes out negative
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 08:23 PM
US CDC reports 140,904 coronavirus cases, 2,405 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 08:17 PM
Turkey records 168 total coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 07:25 PM
Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 812, but new cases decline
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 07:17 PM
Terrorist opens fire at Israeli security forces Shoefat refugee camp
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/30/2020 07:00 PM
WHO: Italy's coronavirus outbreak should stabilize, but vigilance needed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 06:58 PM
Coronavirus: UK death toll surpasses 1,400
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 06:56 PM
Rotterdam concert hall to admit coronavirus patients instead of Eurovisio
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/30/2020 06:25 PM
