May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump speech "silly and superficial," Iran's Supreme Leader says

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 12:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BEIRUT - US President Donald Trump's announcement that he is withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was "silly and superficial," Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday, according to his official website.



"You heard last night that the president of America made some silly and superficial comments," said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "He had maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened the regime and the people, saying I'll do this and that. Mr. Trump I tell you on behalf of the Iranian people: You've made a mistake."



Khamenei, the highest authority in Iran, reluctantly gave his backing for the Iran nuclear deal and has publicly criticized the US multiple times for not following through on its promises under the agreement.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 9, 2018
German FM: U.S. offered no alternative to Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut