Trump: The ceasefire held 'beyond most expectations'

US President Donald Trump spoke from the White House on Wednesday regarding the situation in Syria:



"I greet you this morning from the White House to announce a major breakthrough toward achieving a better future for Syria and for the Middle East. It's been a long time over the last five days, you have seen that the ceasefire we established along Syria's border has held and it's held very well beyond most expectations.""Early this morning, the government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria and making the ceasefire permanent and it will indeed be permanent. However, you would also define the word permanent in that part of the world as somewhat questionable. We all understand that, but I do believe it will be permanent. I've therefore instructed the secretary of the treasury to lift all sanctions imposed on October 14 in response to Turkey's original offensive moves against the Kurds in Syria's Northeast border region,"



"So the sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we're not happy with. This was an outcome created by us, the United States and nobody else, no other nation, very simple. And we're willing to take blame. And we're also willing to take credit. This is something they've been trying to do for many, many decades. Others have come out to help and we welcome them to do so."



"Other countries have stepped forward. They want to help and we think that's great."



"The nations in the region must ultimately take on the responsibility of helping Turkey and Syria police their border. We want other nations to get involved. We've secured the oil and therefore a small number of us troops will remain in the area where they have the oil and we're going to be protecting it and we'll be deciding what we're going to do with it in the future."





Treasury removes sanctions imposed on Turkish ministries and senior officials following pause of Turkish operations in Northeast Syria. https://t.co/MpezMh0dfH — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) October 23, 2019

