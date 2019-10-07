Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Turkey's economy if it takes 'off-limits' actions

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 18:54
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to "totally destroy and obliterate" the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered "off-limits" following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.

The withdrawal, announced by the White House late Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington."As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)" Trump tweeted.


