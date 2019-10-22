Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey, Russia agree on Syrian Kurdish YPG withdrawal, joint patrols

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 20:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Turkey and Russia have agreed that the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria will withdraw to beyond 30 km (19 miles) from the Turkish border and will also leave the towns of Tel Rifaat and Manbij, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Turkish and Russian troops will conduct joint patrols in northern Syria within 10 km of the border, he said, adding that Ankara would also work with Moscow for the safe return of Syrian refugees now in Turkey.Erdogan was speaking at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following lengthy talks on the situation in Syria.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 22, 2019
UK lawmakers reject Brexit law timetable, putting Oct. 31 exit in doubt

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings