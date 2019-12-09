The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey cannot go back on NATO Poland-Baltics plan - Polish official

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 21:42
A senior Polish official said Monday there could be no backtracking from a NATO decision to pursue a defense plan for Poland and the Baltics after Ankara suggested it might still block it until allies designate a Kurdish militia as terrorists.
After a NATO summit in London last week, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey had withdrawn its objections but added that the allies had not discussed how to designate the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.
Speaking also after the summit, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said NATO allies must not abandon Turkey in its fight against terrorists after it approved the Poland-Baltics plan.
Two days later Turkey's foreign minister said it would block final publication of the Poland-Baltics defense blueprint until allies agreed to brand the YPG a terrorist group.
"There is no going back from the decision made at NATO (last week)," Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide to Poland's president, told Reuters on Monday. "Decisions were made for both the Polish-Baltic and the Turkish plans and now we are waiting to implement the plans. That's a military matter."
On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara had only given approval for the Poland-Baltics plan to move to another stage of debate, not full approval.
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar reaffirmed on Monday that Ankara wanted both defense plans to be published together and said Turkey would not yield on its demands regarding the YPG.
"We allowed the Poland and Baltic plan, which is under revision, to pass the NATO Council and be re-evaluated at the military committee," Akar told state media.
"However, after talks with the NATO Secretary-General, we agreed that both plans should be published at the same time," he said, adding that Turkey was open to cooperating on the issue.
Turkey deems the YPG, the main component of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist group linked to Kurdish insurgents on its own soil, and has been infuriated by the support its NATO allies have provided the militia as a partner in fighting Islamic State militants in Syria.
Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies after ALS battle
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:51 PM
Erdogan says Turkey and Libya can hold joint exploration in eastern Mediterranean
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:48 PM
US to ask UN to discuss possible escalatory provocation by North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:46 PM
Dress Princess Diana wore as she danced with Travolta fails to sell at auction
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 09:44 PM
Netanyahu’s security guard shoots himself by mistake, sustains injury
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 09:38 PM
Two killed, two injured in Negev car crash
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 09:19 PM
Justice Dep't watchdog finds 2016 launch of FBI probe of Trump advisers was legitimate -source
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 08:07 PM
Amazon lawsuit blames Trump for loss of Pentagon cloud contract
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 08:04 PM
UK PM Johnson criticized for response to photo of sick child, debating NHS
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 07:02 PM
Putin meets Ukraine leader for first time at Paris peace summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:56 PM
Russia hands out passports to 125,000 residents of rebel-held east Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:52 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu calls for last ditch talks with Blue and White
WADA president laments 'almost never-ending' Russian doping saga
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:51 PM
Turkey joins Nobel ceremony boycott in protest against Handke
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:49 PM
Smoke in cockpit incident snarls traffic at Washington airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:42 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by