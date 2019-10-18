Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey plans to establish 12 posts in Syria 'safe zone'

By REUTERS
October 18, 2019 17:14
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkey aims to establish 12 observation posts in a planned so-called safe zone in northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding Ankara would respond if the Syrian government "makes a mistake" in the region.

Ankara agreed with Washington on Thursday to pause its operation in northern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia while it withdraws from the border region. Turkey wants to settle refugees in the area vacated by the YPG.

Speaking to foreign press, Erdogan said 2 million refugees can be settled in the "safe zone" if it includes the cities of Deir Al Zor and Raqqa. Turkey hosts 3.6 million refugees that have fled the eight-year war in Syria.

Erdogan added that Turkey will respond if the Syrian government, which has moved into some areas that YPG has already left, "makes a mistake."


Related Content

Breaking news
October 18, 2019
4.000 Palestinians protest at along the Gaza border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings