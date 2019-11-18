NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party mulls pulling MPs from parliament

ANKARA - A pro-Kurdish opposition party is considering withdrawing lawmakers from Turkey's parliament due to mounting pressure it is facing, and as an act of protest against the government's decision to oust 24 of its mayors in the past three months.
Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, mayors and local officials will gather on Wednesday in Ankara to discuss the situation and make a decision on how to respond, HDP's deputy chairman told reporters.

"We will continue our struggle against the removal of our mayors in every platform. One of the questions we will answer is whether to withdraw our deputies from the parliament," Saruhan Oluc told a news conference in the parliament.

President Tayyip Erdogan and his government accuse the HDP of having links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, leading to prosecutions of thousands of its members and some leaders. The HDP denies such links.

The HDP mayors in the country's majority-Kurdish southeast were removed in recent months over alleged terror links.

The former co-leaders of the HDP have both been jailed since 2016 on terrorism charges, with several other prominent members accused of supporting terrorism over what the government says are links to the PKK.

The moves against the HDP come amid a Turkish military offensive in neighboring Syria against the YPG Kurdish militia, which Ankara also accuses of ties to the PKK.

The HDP is the only party in the Turkish parliament that opposed the offensive in northeast Syria that began on Oct. 9.

Son of former German president stabbed to death in Berlin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 10:43 AM
Russia: Israeli strikes on Syria wrong move
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 10:08 AM
11 dead in Israeli strike on Syria - reports
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 09:39 AM
Benny Gantz: Government will protect Israeli citizens
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 08:11 AM
China condemns US Senate measure on Hong Kong rights
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 04:06 AM
Netanyahu - Gantz meeting 'formality, Bibi decided elections' - B&W
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 01:19 AM
US Senate unanimously passes Hong Kong rights bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 01:16 AM
Netanyahu, Katz: 'There will be no Likud primaries in case of elections'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 01:08 AM
Netanyahu, Gantz meeting ends after one hour, no immediate statement
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 11:40 PM
Netanyahu to Gantz: Let's form a unity gov't and 'annex the Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 10:40 PM
Iran supreme leader says recent protests not carried out by the people
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:54 PM
Hungary prevents EU condemnation of US statement re West Bank – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 08:23 PM
Head of National Emergency Authority steps down
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 07:57 PM
US charges two jail guards over Jeffrey Epstein death
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 06:39 PM
UTJ, Shas MK’s thank Joint List for ‘ongoing cooperation’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 06:18 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by