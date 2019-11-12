Two Islamic Jihad terrorists killed in IDF strike

The two Islamic Jihad terrorists struck by an IDF drone in northern Gaza Strip as they were preparing to fire rockets on Israel were killed, IDF Spokesperson said on Tuesday evening.



Roughly 190 rockets were fired on Israel on Tuesday.US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that the US stands “with our friend and ally Israel at this critical moment.”





