Three Israelis contract coronavirus

Japanese health authorities on Sunday reported that three Israelis who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the Israelis have mild cases of the virus.A number of passengers are still under supervision and the ship remains quarantined. The Israelis left the ship and were transferred to a hospital in Japan, the ministry reported. Israel is sending a doctor to the patients and has already been in contact with Japanese medical officials. The rest of the 15 Israelis who are on board the ship have so far not been diagnosed with the virus. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is in contact with their insurance companies about getting them off the ship and bringing them back to Israel. Upon their return, the Israelis would undergo quarantine and medical supervision. On Saturday, Health Ministry director-general Professor Itamar Grotto left for Japan to work on bringing the Israelis home.
Currently, 250 coronavirus cases have been confirmed aboard the cruise ship – the largest amount of concentrated cases in the world, outside of China. The first coronavirus cases surfaced in December in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, and has since spread all over the world. Currently, more than 65,000 cases have been confirmed along with more than 1,500 deaths.