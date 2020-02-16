The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Three Israelis contract coronavirus

On Saturday, Health Ministry director-general Prof. Itamar Grotto left for Japan to work on bringing Israelis on the Diamond Princess cruise ship home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 09:51
Passengers wearing mask are seen on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
Passengers wearing mask are seen on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
Japanese health authorities on Sunday reported that three Israelis who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the Israelis have mild cases of the virus.
A number of passengers are still under supervision and the ship remains quarantined.
The Israelis left the ship and were transferred to a hospital in Japan, the ministry reported. Israel is sending a doctor to the patients and has already been in contact with Japanese medical officials. 
The rest of the 15 Israelis who are on board the ship have so far not been diagnosed with the virus. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is in contact with their insurance companies about getting them off the ship and bringing them back to Israel. Upon their return, the Israelis would undergo quarantine and medical supervision. 
On Saturday, Health Ministry director-general Professor Itamar Grotto left for Japan to work on bringing the Israelis home. 
Currently, 250 coronavirus cases have been confirmed aboard the cruise ship – the largest amount of concentrated cases in the world, outside of China. 
The first coronavirus cases surfaced in December in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, and has since spread all over the world. Currently, more than 65,000 cases have been confirmed along with more than 1,500 deaths.


Tags japan coronaviruses coronavirus
