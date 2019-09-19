Two Israelis infected with Zika after visiting Thailand

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Environment said two Israelis were infected with the Zika virus during a visit to Thailand and were diagnosed in Israel, Ynet reported on Thursday.





It was also reported that a total of eight patients in Israel were diagnosed with Zika since the beginning of the year, all of whom were infected with the virus abroad.

