Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two Israelis infected with Zika after visiting Thailand

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 18:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Environment said two Israelis were infected with the Zika virus during a visit to Thailand and were diagnosed in Israel, Ynet reported on Thursday.


It was also reported that a total of eight patients in Israel were diagnosed with Zika since the beginning of the year, all of whom were infected with the virus abroad.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 19, 2019
Tillerson: Netanyahu presented Trump with false information – Report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut