Two Israelis arrested for carrying bullets into Egypt, released

Two Israelis were released by police in Sinai after they were arrested for carrying bullets into Egypt.
The two were apprehended while crossing the Taba border on Saturday. According to the Foreign Ministry, inadvertently carrying bullets in one's luggage is a common slip up for many Israelis when they go abroad.
"The Foreign Ministry urges citizens to check their bags before traveling," the ministry said after the incident. "The growing phenomenon in which Israelis are arrested/detained abroad because of bullets requires citizens' to be careful and inspect their luggage prior to travel."
The ministry noted that Sinai can be even more stringent, as travelers are not allowed to cross the border with a dashcam (driving recorder or event data recorder) on their car.
The Sinai is a popular vacation destination for Israelis despite the travel advisories warning of terrorist attacks by ISIS in the area.
This is not the first time the Foreign Ministry advised Israeli travelers to double check their bags before going abroad. In November, a young Israeli couple at the Tbilisi airport was arrested
when a bullet was found in their bags. The two were released from detention, but needed to stay in Georgia until the investigation into the matter was completed. Israel’s consul in the city, Smadar Zemach-Razabi, provided assistance to the couple.
