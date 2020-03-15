Two Palestinians arrested by IDF after crossing security fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 15, 2020 22:08
Two Palestinians were arrested by IDF soldiers on Sunday as they attempted to cross over into Israel from the southern Gaza Strip. The two were unarmed and after they were questioned by Israeli security forces were sent back to Gaza.
