Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Two Palestinians throw explosive at IDF soldiers, one terrorist killed

The IDF immediately returned fire, killing one of the terrorists, and injuring the second one.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 4, 2019 20:32
Two Palestinians throw explosive at IDF soldiers, one terrorist killed

PALESTINIANS WAIT at an IDF checkpoint in the West Bank late last year.. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

IDF forces shot and killed at least one terrorist who hurled an explosive device at soldiers at a West Bank crossing on Monday night.

According to the IDF,  two terrorists arrived at the Gilboa checkpoint, north of Jenin, and threw an explosive device at the forces. No soldiers were hurt in the incident.

Initial reports said the terrorists arrived on a motorcycle.

The IDF immediately returned fire, killing one of the terrorists, and injuring the second one.


The killed terrorist was identified as Abdallah Abu Taleb from Jalamah, a small Palestinian village, north of Jenin.

This is a developing story.



Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

IDF forces have carried out dozens of arrests as part of the effort to capture the terrorist As'am B
February 4, 2019
Judge suggests plea deal for 5 IDF troops accused of beating Palestinians

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut