Two men shot to death in a vehicle in southern Israel

The dead bodies of Jalal and Muhammad Abu Taha were found in a vehicle outside of Omer, in southern Israel.



The two appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds and Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

"When we arrived, we saw two men in a vehicle with gunshot wounds on their bodies. They were unconscious and had no vital signs, and after a medical examination, they were pronounced dead," Salem Asem, an MDA emergency medical officer who arrived at the scene, told Maariv.Chaos erupted at the scene of the crime between police and locals. The crowd reportedly smashed an MDA ambulance and the organization is looking to police to find those responsible, according to Ynet.A police officer on the scene, who was dressed in civilian clothing, pulled out a gun in an attempt to keep onlookers out of the area.On Sunday, just one day before the alleged murder, Arab leaders launched a three-day hunger strike against the increasing violence in the Arab sector. They also staged a sit-in in a tent outside of the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.“We want to live in peace and without violence and crime,” the sign in the tent read.Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this story.

