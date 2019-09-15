Two minors arrested in suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktail in J'lem

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Two minors, aged 15 and 16, were brought to a hearing to discuss the extension of their arrest at HaShalom courthouse on Sunday, following their arrest a day prior in suspicion in the throwing of a Molotov cocktail towards a residential area in Jerusalem.
There were no injuries as a result of the event.
